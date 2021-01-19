Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon 870 5G processor

Qualcomm and TSMC found a way to get more performance from processors with 7 nm fabrication process and introduced the Snapdragon 870 5G processor.

Snapdragon 870 5G processor announced

Reaching the highest clock speed in the mobile market, Snapdragon 870 5G goes up to 3.2 GHz on its main core. This speed surpassed the 3.13 Ghz clock frequency offered by the Kirin 9000, which surpassed the Snapdragon 865+ and 865 processors, and won the first place.

The Snapdragon 870 is based on ARM’s Cortex-A77 and uses Kryo 585 cores. While the Adreno 650 graphics processor appears again with this processor, there is no explanation for the processor frequency. The digital signal processor Hexagon 698 offers 15 TOPS.

The new processor supports 1440p class panels with a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz (60 Hz in 4K) with HDR10 + (Rec.2020 color gamut). With its Spectra 480 camera driver, it offers superior performance in high dynamic range videos using Dolby Vision standards with sensor support up to 200 Megapixels, 30 FPS video capture in 8K resolution and 120 FPS in 4K resolution.

On the connection technology side, it supports Wi-Fi 6 (up to 1.77 Gbps) and aptX Voice and Bluetooth 5.2 technologies. The processor does not have a built-in 5G modem but is paired with a sub-6 and an external Snapdragon X55 with mmWave support.

Snapdragon 870 5G specifications

Processor

Adreno 650 graphics processor

Kryo 585 (7 nm): 3.2 GHz 64-bit 8-core processor

Hexagon 698 artificial intelligence engine

Screen

60 Hz at 4K resolution,

144 Hz screen refresh rate in QHD + resolution

Support for a maximum 4K 60 Hz external display

10bit color

HDR10 and HDR10 + support

Camera

Qualcomm Spectra 480 image signal processor

Dual 14-bit ISP

Maximum 200 Megapixel single camera support

Maximum 25 Megapixel dual camera support (30 FPS)

Maximum 64 Megapixel dual camera support (30 FPS)

Rec. 2020 color gamut

30 FPS video recording in 8K resolution

120 FPS video recording at 4K resolution

Memory

LPDDR5 up to 2750 MHz

LPDDR4x up to 2133 MHz

Maximum 16GB memory

Sound

Qualcomm Aqstic audio component

5G, Network and Connectivity

X55 5G modem (external) with sub-6 and mmWave support

FastConnect 6800: Wi-Fi 6 (Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), 802.11ac Wave 2, 802.11a / b / g / n)

Bluetooth 5.2

USB Type-C Gen 3.1 support

