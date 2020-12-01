Qualcomm introduced the Snapdragon 888 5G processor!

Qualcomm officially announced the Snapdragon 888 5G processor at the Snapdragon Technology Summit. The next-generation processor will power the latest models of 2021 Android flagships from Samsung, OnePlus, LG, Sony and other companies.

The new generation Snapdragon 888 processor offers a fully integrated 5G modem, unlike the 865 introduced last year. The X60 modem, previously announced by Qualcomm, will provide 5G connection technology across mmWare and better power efficiency at 6 GHz bandwidth.

It is stated that the new generation flagship processor of Qualcomm, TSMC, is produced by a 5 nm fabrication process. In addition, this new processor, built with an eight-core architecture listed as 1 + 3 + 4, will also include 1 Cortex X1 core.

The new flagship processor with a sixth generation AI engine will come with a new generation Adreno graphics unit. However, details about Adreno have not yet been disclosed.

In addition to these features, the ability to take approximately 120 photos per second at 12 Megapixel resolution is among the capabilities of the new processor of the flagships. The new processor is expected to be first in the Samsung Galaxy S21 series.



