Qualcomm Dominates 70% Of The 5G Chip Market, Report Indicates

Qualcomm: Strategy Analytics published a report on the global mobile processor market in the first quarter of 2021. In a prominent position, the document shows Qualcomm as the brand with the highest share in monetary terms.

The American manufacturer holds 53% market share, while MediaTek appears in 2nd place with 25% and Samsung LSI closes the podium with 10% market share. Intel and Unisoc complete the list of the top five mobile chip providers.

5G Domain

However, Qualcomm is the isolated leader in the segment of processors with 5G technology. According to the data, the company’s share was around 70% in the first quarter of 2021.

“Qualcomm’s increased share was driven by the growth of 5G Android phones. The Snapdragon 888 processor made a strong debut and is present in many popular devices,” said Mrs. Kundojjala, author of the report.

According to the expert, the manufacturer benefited from HiSilicon’s retraction due to US government trade sanctions. The actions also caused the Chinese semiconductor brand to drop the overall ranking of the top five chip suppliers.

Finally, the report highlights MediaTek’s tremendous growth. In addition to increasing base revenue by 162% over the year, Dimensity processors with 5G technology have become strong rivals to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon models.