Qualcomm: augmented reality glasses create virtual display

The manufacturer Qualcomm showed on Tuesday (23) a new reference design for Augmented Reality (AR) glasses. The creation is based on the Snapdragon XR1 platform and can be used by partner companies that wish to launch products in the sector.

The highlight of the glasses is the projection of contents that are “fixed” organically in the user’s field of vision. Thus, you can work on a computer with a single screen, but keep several notes or even files open and digitally projected beside.

The XR1 Smart Viewer glasses can be paired with a computer and have OLED screens of 1920×1080 pixels, with a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a maximum viewing angle of 45º.

The manufacturer Lenovo already has a triggered product that is based on the reference design: the ThinkReality A3 glasses, presented at CES 2021.

The operation is the same: from cameras, they recognize hand movements and allow interaction with virtual objects positioned on tables, for example, in addition to having an improved energy consumption mechanism for longer battery life.