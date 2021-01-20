Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 870

Qualcomm today announced (19) the Snapdragon 870, the company’s new 5G chip that is inspired by the Snapdragon 865 and 865+, the company’s top-of-the-line models in 2020. The component adopts the same design and manufacturing process as its predecessors, but comes with some improvements.

Similar to last year’s chips, the new component features an Adreno 650 GPU and Kryo 585 CPU, which reaches up to 3.2 GHz. Thanks to improvements made by Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 870 delivers 10% more speed than the Snapdragon 865 and 3% more performance than the Plus version of the chip. 5G connectivity is due to the X55 modem.

Even with the improvements, it is important to note that the chip is still considerably inferior to the Snapdragon 888, Qualcomm’s high-end chip for 2021. According to the company, the objective of the Snapdragon 870 is to offer high performance for phones that do not need all features of the company’s most advanced platform.

Demand from manufacturers

According to Qualcomm, the launch of the Snadpragn 870 happens because of a demand from cell phone manufacturers and is expected to diversify prices in the segment of high-end smartphones. With the new chip it is cheaper than the Snapdragon 888, the firm expects the component to appear in cell phones with values ​​below $ 800.

During the announcement of the chip, some manufacturers have already assured that they are working on smartphones based on the Snapdragon 870. The first companies that will launch phones with the component will be Motorola, Oppo, Xiaomi and OnePlus.

Smartphones equipped with the Snapdragon 870 start to hit the market in the first quarter of 2021.