Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 870 5G

In December, Qualcomm unveiled its Snapdragon 888 to the world, a new generation of the 800 family developed to equip the top 2021 line tops. Bringing the new Cortex-X1 core from ARM, the chipset brought considerable leaps in performance compared to its predecessor , and places devices like vivo iQOO 7 and Xiaomi Mi 11 among the most powerful smartphones on the market.

With devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE winning over the public for its high cost-benefit ratio, Qualcomm now officializes its market bet for the new category of basic flagships. The Snapdragon 870 has just been revealed as a turbocharged version of the Snapdragon 865 Plus, and was born as a solution to “new demands brought by manufacturers and the market”, as the company says.

The launch basically brings the same specifications seen in the 865 Plus, offering eight Kryo 585 cores, being a prime set with a Cortex-A77, a high performance set with three Cortex-A77 and a low consumption set with four Cortex-A55. The clocks were never revealed, but the maximum speed is 3.2GHz in the prime core, 100MHz more than the predecessor.

Other highlights include Snapdragon X55 5G modem with support for Sub-6GHz and mmWave networks, Hexagon 689 engine with 15 AI processing TOPs, Snapdragon Elite Gaming feature set with 10-bit HDR support and upgradable GPU drivers and Qualcomm FastConnect subsystem 6800, with Wi-Fi 6 Mu-MIMO and support for Qualcomm aptX codec for Bluetooth audio.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 is already confirmed to equip devices from companies like iQOO, OnePlus, OPPO, Xiaomi and Motorola, which should debut the chip with the much speculated Motorola Edge S.