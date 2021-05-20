Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 778G 5G Focused on Games and Photos

Qualcomm: The annual Qualcomm 5G Summit event begins on Wednesday (19), bringing news about the future of global connectivity. The first commercial product announcement was the new Snapdragon 778G 5G (5 nm), which is focused on games, artificial intelligence (AI) and cameras. The chipset will make its debut on Motorola, Xiaomi, Realme, Honor, Oppo and iQOO phones.

According to Qualcomm, the new Snapdragon 778G is expected to appear on the first phones commercially in the second quarter of 2021. Following the company’s launch and portfolio line, the new chipset is below the Snapdragon 780G and above the Snapdragon 768G, both also with focus on games.

With the new Snapdragon, Qualcomm further expands the range of products available for more advanced intermediate devices. In its technical file, the chipset features the Adreno 642L GPU and features such as Elite Gaming, Variable Rate Shading (VRS) and Game Quick Touch.

The functions promise to improve the visuals of the games, but reducing GPU loads, in addition to improving the touch response rate on the screen. The chipset’s technical sheet includes:

CPU: Kryo 670 (up to 2.4 GHz, 5 nm) 64-bit

GPU: Adreno 642L

5G: Snapdragon X53 5G RF modem (mmWave and sub-6)

Connectivity: Qualcomm FastConnect 6700 (up to 2.9 Gbps), Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6 / 6E

Memory: up to 16 GB LPDDR4 (2.1 GHz)

Charging: Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+

From manufacturers that have already confirmed that they will use the chipset in their cell phones, Realme said that a model under the code name “Quicksilver” will be launched with the Snapdragon 778G 5G. Honor, a former Huawei subsidiary, will also launch the Honor 50 with the chipset. Motorola has not confirmed any handsets, but said the new feature will help bring the Ready For feature to more phones.

Cameras up to 192 MP

The idea, the company showed at the presentation, is to bring to the market a platform capable of supporting games by streaming, file sharing and low-latency video calls, for example.

Qualcomm also brought the 6th generation AI Engine with the Hexagon 770 processor to the Snapdragon 778G 5G. They are responsible for offering up to 12 TOPs (operations per trillion) with more energy efficiency. In addition, improvements in AI should improve noise suppression in voice and video calls.

In terms of camera capabilities, the new Snapdragon features the Qualcomm Spectra 570L ISP (image signal processor). It can support cameras up to 192 MP, in addition to capturing photos or videos with three sensors at the same time. The Snapdragon 778G 5G also supports 4K video capture with HDR10 +. For selfies, the chipset supports sensors up to 84 MP.

It also supports screens with a maximum resolution of 3360 x 1600 pixels with a refresh rate of 144 Hz. This also includes support for HDR10 and HDR10 + content, external output with 4K resolution at 60 Hz and color depth up to 10-bit . Fingerprint sensors under the 3D Sonic and 3D Sonic Max screen are also supported.