Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 480 5G for Phones

Qualcomm presented on Monday (4) the Snapdragon 480 5G, a processor that arrives with the mission of bringing the fifth generation of mobile broadband to cheaper phones, facilitating access to the benefits provided by the technology.

First launch of the Snapdragon 4 series compatible with 5G, the new chipset features the integrated Snapdragon X51 modem, with support for mmWave and sub-6 GHz networks, providing almost instantaneous downloads and uploads, according to the manufacturer. It also supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, offering advanced features for wireless audio.

Featuring 8 nm lithography, the 480 5G comes with the Kryo 460 CPU with eight cores and up to 2 GHz clock, combined with the Adreno 619 GPU. The set offers 100% superior performance to the Snapdragon 460, according to Qualcomm, in addition to present a 70% improvement in artificial intelligence (AI) tasks.

Support for Quick Charge 4 Plus technology is also present, allowing faster charging via cable, a feature that, like the others, was restricted to premium cell phones and can now be added to the most basic models.

Screen and cameras

With the promise of optimizing gaming and video streaming experiences, Qualcomm’s new processor for inexpensive cell phones supports FHD + displays with a 120 Hz refresh rate, providing fast graphic rendering and clearer, smoother images.

The presence of three Spectra 345 chips adds new features to the cameras, such as recording in Full HD at 60 fps and slow-motion at 120 fps (with 720p resolution). It has compatibility with cameras up to 64 MP, and can also be used in combinations of dual sensors of 25 MP + 13 MP.

The first phones with the Snapdragon 480 5G processor are expected to be launched by the end of the first quarter of this year. Brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Motorola and Nokia are among those listed to debut it.



