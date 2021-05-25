Qualcomm Announces Second Generation Arm PC Processor With Snapdragon 7c Gen 2

Qualcomm announced the second generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Arm powered processor designed for use in entry-level Windows PCs and Chromebooks.

According to Anandtech, the biggest change in the processor, officially named Snapdragon 7c Gen 2, is the increase of the clock speed from 2.4GHz to 2.55GHz. According to Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 offers up to 10 percent faster system performance than most competing platforms, resulting in smoother browsing and an overall more responsive experience. Like the first Snapdragon 7c processor, it offers integrated LTE connectivity so you can connect to cellular networks.

It also takes advantage of Snapdragon processor technology and promises several days of battery life support. With up to 2x the battery life of most competing platforms, the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2’s end-user devices with up to 19 hours or more of continuous use will keep users powered while working on the go, learning from home, or enjoying their favorite entertainment.

Qualcomm, in its press release, said that the first device with this processor will be on the market “this summer”. Lenovo has also promised to launch new devices using the 7c Gen 2 “later this year”.

More and more chip makers are turning to making Arm-based chips that promise better performance and power efficiency. The first Snapdragon 7c processor was used on only a handful of Chromebooks, so we need to see if the new chip will reach more device manufacturers. However, the promise of Lenovo to produce devices with the new chip this year can be considered as a hopeful sign.

With this new processor, Qualcomm is also responding to Apple, which now includes its own designed M1 chip in MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, iMac and iPad Pro. All of the devices listed above have higher prices than the devices that the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 is aiming to enter. Qualcomm’s new chip can bring some of the benefits of Arm-based processors to lower-cost (and non-Apple) devices.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 camera and audio features

According to Qualcomm, Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 allows users to create, capture, edit and publish photos and videos on their devices. With virtual surround sound and echo cancellation and noise suppression, the platform improves remote productivity and entertainment experiences. Whether you’re streaming brilliant 4K HDR media, using up to 32-megapixel cameras for high-quality video conferencing, or using low-light video and photography and Hi-Fi Audio, the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 is said to provide immersive and powerful entertainment.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 security features

It is also stated that the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 offers end users peace of mind with built-in protections designed to help keep their data safe. In addition to the benefits of using a reliable cellular network, this platform helps protect consumers and corporate users from chip to cloud. With Windows 10 Hypervisor support, Windows devices supported by this Snapdragon processor platform are considered Microsoft Secured-Core PCs. Finally, the integrated LTE connectivity found on Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 devices provides more precise manageability for IT administrators overseeing corporate and education laptops. This means more visible, up-to-date units for an increased security computing experience.