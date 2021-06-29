Qualcomm Announces ‘Powered’ Snapdragon 888 Plus for Mobile Phones

Qualcomm announced this Monday (28), on the first day of MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2021, the brand’s newest processor model. It is the Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G, an improved version of the Snapdragon 888 5G, a top-of-the-line chip specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) and 5G, launched in December last year.

Specifications

Compared to the brand’s flagship, the new Snapdragon 888+ has two apparent improvements. The first is the Arm Cortex-X1 CPU, which now offers a higher clock speed at 3 GHz. For comparison purposes, the Snapdragon 888 has a maximum clock rate of 2.84 GHz.

The second change is focused on AI performance, which now offers 32 TOPS (Trillions/Tera Operations per Second), a 20% increase over the performance of Snapdragon 888, which has 26 TOPS.

The rest of the specs remain identical to its predecessor: three 2.4GHz ARM Cortex A78 cores; four efficiency Cortex A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz; support 5G mmWave; FastConnect 6900; Spectra 580 ISP, among other features.

Snapdragon 888+ Phones

According to Qualcomm, the new Snapdragon 888+ chip should hit the market early next semester. Brands such as Asus, Xiaomi, Honor, Motorola and Vivo have confirmed the launch of new smartphones with the processor.