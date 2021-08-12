QuakeCon 2021 Shares Its Calendar Of Activities

QuakeCon 2021: We tell you the most outstanding activities of QuakeCon 2021 and on what date the opening gala will begin. For all audiences. QuakeCon 2021 shares the full schedule of activities scheduled for August 19-21. This edition will be marked by its celebration in digital format, which will show “news about the games already published and those to come, tournaments, solidarity initiatives” and much more. It will kick off on August 19 at 20:00 CEST.

Among the activities, the DOOM Eternal Studio Update stands out, expected on Thursday 19 at 22:30 CEST. In that presentation, those responsible for id Software will update the followers “on everything that is happening” in the shooter. Half an hour before a commemorative game will be held for the start of Skyrim for his 10th anniversary. Some developers will share “anecdotes unknown to the general public” while reliving the time when they worked on it.

You can read the full calendar through this link. All panels can be followed from the official Bethesda channel on Twitch.

Start of QuakeCon 2021 in Spain, Latin America and the United States

We remind you again that in Spanish territory it will be celebrated on August 19. Review your date according to where you are.

