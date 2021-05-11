QuakeCon 2021 Is Confirmed For August In Digital Format

QuakeCon 2021: In an official statement posted on its website, producer Bethesda announced that it will hold a new edition of its traditional QuakeCon event. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 fair will also take place in digital format, in the same way as last year.

“We can’t wait to return to Dallas with our QuakeCon family, but for the welfare of our employees, volunteers and the community, this year’s edition will once again be completely digital. We will have all peace, love and rockets – remotely – from 19 to 21 August ”, wrote the company.

So far the company has not yet released what it intends to present at the time, something that should happen at the end of June. Do you take any chances on what’s next? Share your opinion in the space provided for comments.