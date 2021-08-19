Quake is Now Available in Remastered Version on PC and Consoles

Earlier today (19) we reported that Quake Remastered had already received age ratings on all consoles, and now Bethesda Softworks has released the game on all platforms by surprise!

Developed by id Software, this reinterpretation of the first Quake comes full of improvements to the PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4, costing only $9.99. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions will be released “soon”, so for now you can only play there through backwards compatibility.

If you purchase the game, it will later be upgraded for free to the new generation. The official Quake Remastered information highlights that it is now possible to play an authentic version of the original game in 4K resolution with widescreen support, reworked models, anti-aliasing, depth of field and much more!

As you can see above, insider Nibel has well summarized the information and improvements of this Quake. Here, the two expansion packs from the original game, The Scourge of Armagon and Dissolution of Eternity, are included in the game, which now also features two expansion packs made by MachineGames, Dimension of the Past and the all-new Dimension of the Machine.

In the new version, it is possible to play the campaign and its expansions in online multiplayer for up to four people, or locally with two people in split screen, in addition to competing in versus mode for up to eight players online or four locally in split screen, all with servers dedicated to facilitate matchmaking.

The icing on the cake is that multiplayer will still have cross-play support, and it will be possible to download free mods and missions made by fans. Bethesda has specially curated the best missions, including a Quake 64-inspired pack, which should further boost the replay factor.

On Xbox systems, you’ll also be able to take the game with you anywhere thanks to support for xCloud technology, available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, while the Nintendo Switch will support motion controls to ensure even more accurate aiming.

Did you like these news? Are you planning to revisit this great classic? Comment below!