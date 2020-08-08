Quake Champions: Get all characters for free

Bethesda is launching a promotion for QuakeCon 2020 in which to unlock all Quake Champions characters until August 9.

QuakeCon 2020 celebrates the 25th anniversary of the event, which given the health circumstances we can continue to enjoy in streaming format. During the weekend of August 7-9, all Quake Champions players will receive benefits for joining the fray.

The main reward is the ability to unlock all champions in the game at no additional cost. Yes, completely free. You can take over the entire squad just by completing a multiplayer game. This will guarantee to extend your playable catalog with the following faces:

Nyx

Scalebearer

Anarki

Slash

Clutch

Galena

Ranger

Viewfinder

Sorlag

BJ Blazkowicz

Doom slayer

Keel

Strogg & Peeker

Death knight

Athena

Eisen

Just by logging in you will receive a special QuakeCon 2020 skin for the railgun. The update also brings changes to the store. Such as the possibility of converting 100 shards into 100 platinum coins, a special bundle on the occasion of the event and different packages of special skins that turn the weapons into their appearance already seen in the original deliveries. Together with them, you can get new items for a discount of up to 70%.



