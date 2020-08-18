Quake 3 Arena, now available for free for a limited time

The legendary Bethesda FPS can be downloaded for free in its computer version, but it is only available for a few days.

Bethesda has started the promised promotion to give away the unforgettable Quake 3 Arena in its PC version for free, but for a limited time. From the current date, August 18, and only for 72 hours, we will be able to claim from our account on the Bethesda launcher a digital copy of the third numbered episode of the saga, the chapter published in 1999.

How to get free Quake 3 Arena in its PC version

To get a digital copy of Quake 3 Arena on PC we have to make sure of two things. The first, that we are doing the following procedure between August 18, 19 and 20. From then on, this id Software FPS will return to its usual price. On the other hand, make sure you have the Bethesda launcher or desktop application installed.

Download and install the Bethesda launcher on your Windows computer (7, 8, 8.1 and 10) here

Launch the Bethesda launcher from your desktop, log in with your account and look for ‘Quake III Arena’ in the games list.

Add it permanently to your library to finish the installation by clicking on ‘INSTALL’, in the upper right part; a huge blue icon.

The reason why Bethesda is giving away Quake 3 is because they raised more than $ 20,000 for charity during the recent QuakeCon at Home, an event that we learned about news for games like Doom Eternal, Fallout 76 or The Elder Scrolls Online . All proceeds have been directed to UNICEF, Direct Relief and The Trevor Project.

The next big Bethesda-edited projects for the future are Ghostwire: Tokyo, Shinji Mikami’s newest Tango Gameworks for PS5 and PC; and Deathloop, new from the creators of Dishonored, planned for this year 2020 on PC and PlayStation 5.



