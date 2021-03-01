Quad camera details of the Samsung Galaxy A52 revealed

News on the Samsung Galaxy A52 has been around for a long time. Thanks to these news, details about both 4G and 5G versions of the phone have surfaced. The most recent of the news in question sheds light on the phone’s camera system.

According to the famous sensor Roland Quandt, the Galaxy A52 will have a quad rear camera system on the back. Here, the 64-megapixel sensor will take over as the main camera. The camera, which has a viewing angle of 81 degrees, will come with optical image stabilization. A 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 123-degree viewing angle will also accompany the main camera.

Quandt also provides information about the other members of the quad rear camera system. It is stated that a 5 megapixel macro camera with a 78 degree view angle and a 5 megapixel depth sensor with an 85 degree angle of view will also complete the system.

The 4G version of the phone is expected to come with a 90 Hz screen and the 5G version with a 120 Hz screen. It is also among the information that the maximum brightness level of both screens will be 1200 nits.

According to the allegations, the Galaxy A52 will come with IP67 water and dust resistant certification. It is said that the 5G version will carry a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and the 4G version will carry a Snapdragon 720G processor. 4500 mAh battery, 6 or 8 GB RAM, 128 or 256 GB storage space are also considered among the features of the phone.

There is no official sign yet for the introduction of the Samsung Galaxy A52. However, leaks show that a remarkable device is waiting for users.