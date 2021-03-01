QR Code: what it is, how to read it and how to create it

The Quick Response Codes, better known by the term QR Code, are becoming more and more popular in different areas of the market. They were developed in 1994 for industrial use in Japan, but quickly spread to other commercial sectors in the country due to the greater data storage capacity and faster reading compared to the traditional bar code, the old standard used.

Therefore, the QR Code standard has become increasingly common in other countries with several applications, such as product identification in general, interactive advertising and document management, for example. In Brazil, the solution took a long time to be adopted on a large scale due to limited initial access to devices enabled to read it. Eventually, the technology was implemented in the main cell phone models and, thus, became more accessible to the public.

In this sense, TecMundo has prepared a guide for readers who seek to make the most of the QR Code, demonstrating how to create and use it in a practical and uncomplicated way. It is possible to refer to various contents through the image created with the solution, including links, texts, images and even SMS messages.

How to create a QR Code

First of all, it is worth mentioning that there are several ways to create a QR Code, making it possible to find sites offering the solution for different purposes and applications, with varying costs for the service provided.

Although monthly fee services offer extra tools, statistical analysis and pre-defined design models, they also usually establish a limited number of accesses (or scans) for each QR Code during their free trial period – which makes them unfeasible for most users.

In this way, QRCode Monkey was selected to demonstrate the process of creating and using the codes, since it offers the main features of the technology without any additional monthly or maintenance costs.

QRCode Monkey

QRCode Monkey is a completely free service for personal and commercial use, free of limitations and with high quality for prints. To start creating a code, simply access the site by clicking here – although it is not available in Portuguese, the process is quite intuitive.

Without the need for registration, the interface already presents the QRCode creation tools. In the first step, it is necessary to choose the content to be displayed when scanning the code through the top row, just above the preview. Then – after inserting the desired link, document or file -, it is possible to customize the design of the code by changing its color, format and even insert an image in its center. At the bottom, you can choose from a few pre-defined templates by clicking on the “QR Code Templates” option.

To view the generated QR Code, just click on the option “Create QR Code”, in green, below the preview. If the customization is complete, it is possible to select the desired quality and download it in the desired image format. At the end of the creation process, the generated code is now fully functional and ready for use. To illustrate an example, a code was created for the TecMundo website, check out:

How to use the QR Code

To interact with a QR Code, it is necessary to have a device enabled for its reading. Fortunately, most Android and iOS devices have had the feature available on their native cameras for some time.

Thus, to use the code, simply open the camera application on an enabled device and point it at the desired QR Code and, soon after, touch the screen to make the focus. A message should appear revealing the image’s content and offering interaction options.

If this method does not work, it is worth trying a QR Code reader available in the application store of the device in question, such as the QR & Barcode Scanner for Android or QR Reader for iOS.

Extra tip

Another fun way to interact with QR Codes is through entertainment media like movies, games and series. It is possible to scan a code present in certain works to reveal curiosities and easter eggs related to the displayed content. One of the most recent examples was the hit “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch”, from Netflix, which displays extra scenes and a mini-game by scanning the QR Code presented on the screen.