Putin said Russia’s first corona virus vaccine was registered

Russian President Putin; The Russian Ministry of Health announced that the coronavirus vaccine developed by the Gamaley Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology was registered. Putin said, “One of my daughters got the vaccine.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the first vaccine developed against coronavirus was registered.

According to Putin’s statement, the Russian Ministry of Health has registered the coronavirus vaccine developed by the Gamaley Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. Russia thus became the first country to register the coronavirus vaccine.

According to the news of Sputnik Turkey quoted Putin at a meeting with government officials, “To my knowledge, this morning against a first developed as a new type of coronavirus vaccine was registered in the world,” he said.

“VACCINE HAS PASSED ALL REQUIRED TRIALS”

Asking the Russian Minister of Health, Mihail Muraşko, to inform him about the vaccine, Putin said, “I still know that the vaccine is very effective and creates a stable immunity. I repeat: the vaccine has gone through all the necessary trials, ”he said.

Thanking those who worked on the first vaccine developed against coronavirus, Putin emphasized that this is a very important step for the world.

“MY GIRL GOT THE VACCINE”

Stating that the vaccine creates recipient antibodies and cellular immunity, Putin said, “I know this very well, because one of my daughters had the vaccine. I think he was involved in the experiment in this context, ”he said.



