Putin: it’s too early to talk about the second wave in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that it is too early to talk about the second wave of the new type of coronavirus pandemic in Russia.

Russian leader Putin evaluated the latest situation in the fight against coronavirus at his meeting with government members via video conference method.

Putin said, “We are not talking about the second wave, because we have discussed for a very short time that the first wave has just reached some regions this morning, according to the opinion of some experts. We must always be vigilant, respond effectively and timely to the developments.”

Putin stated that the government is monitoring the situation and the work is carried out at the level of experts, but there are still more questions.

Meanwhile, Putin instructed that Kovid-19 patients with mild illness and outpatient treatment should be provided free of charge. He added that more than 5 billion rubles will be transferred for this purpose.

Putin said, “I ask that this decision not be left in a drag. Let’s make an agreement and consider this decision accepted. I request that these resources be transferred immediately.”



