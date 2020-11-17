Putin Denies Trump’s accusations against Biden family

The Russian leader rejected the US president’s corruption allegations about the Biden family.

Vladimir Putin says he doesn’t see anything criminal in Hunter Biden’s behavior despite hints from Donald Trump.

The president of Russia expressed his disagreement with Trump’s electoral attacks on Joe Biden’s son and his businesses in Ukraine.

The president has tried to link his opponent in the White House to unproven accusations of “corrupt” businesses, which the former vice president has dismissed as a Russian campaign of disinformation.

Putin appeared on Russian state television Sunday night and refuted Trump’s claims about the Bidens.

“Yes, in Ukraine he (Hunter Biden) had or maybe still has a business, I don’t know. It does not concern us. It’s about Americans and Ukrainians, ”Putin said according to Reuters.

“But hey, yeah, he had at least one company, which he practically ran, and judging by everything, he made a lot of money.

“I don’t see anything criminal in this, at least we don’t know anything about this (being a criminal).”

Vladimir Putin angered by Trump statements

According to reports that reached The Truth News, Putin was visibly upset when asked about Donald Trump’s claims that Hunter Biden received a large payment from the widow of the former Moscow mayor.

Vladirmir Putin also denied knowledge of a business relationship between Hunter Biden and the woman.

The Trump campaign has been pushing unverified and unsubstantiated stories that allegedly come from emails taken from Hunter Biden’s laptop.

A computer repairman claimed the laptop was left in his store and ended up with Rudy Giuliani, who provided it to the New York Post.

During the final presidential debate, Joe Biden called Giuliani a “Russian pawn” and the White House was reportedly previously warned that the former mayor of New York had been targeted by Russian spies.

Earlier this week, US intelligence agencies warned that Russia was again trying to interfere with the upcoming elections.

The same agencies concluded that in 2016 Russia worked to secure Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton, which both Russia and Trump have denied.



