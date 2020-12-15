Putin congratulates Joe Biden as president of the USA

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Democratic candidate Joe Biden, who was officially approved by the US Selection Committee as the 46th president of the United States.

According to the Kremlin statement, Putin sent a telegram to Biden for his victory in the elections.

Wishing success to Biden, Putin stressed, “I am confident that Russia and the United States, which have a special responsibility for global security and stability, can contribute to the solution of many problems facing the world right now, despite the conflicts.

In this context, Putin noted that Russia-USA cooperation would be in the interests of both countries and the international community.

The Russian leader added that he is ready for dialogue with Biden.

Putin previously said that he would not congratulate the winner of the US elections for now, as all legal processes must be expected to be completed. The Russian leader recalled that everyone congratulated Hillary Clinton in 2016, but it was later revealed that Donald Trump won.

The US Selection Committee, which met yesterday, officially approved Democrat candidate Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. In the voting, the chairmanship of Joe Biden was officially registered, with 306 delegates in the Selection Committee.



