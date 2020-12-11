Putin Confirms: Cryptocurrency Statement Will Be Made

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed the law concerning cryptocurrency holders in the country. According to CoinDesk’s report, government officials in Russia will now be obliged to inform the relevant institutions about the crypto coins they have purchased.

It was learned that Vladimir Putin signed the crypto money law presented to him yesterday. With the enactment of this law, government officials in Russia will have to explain which cryptocurrency, how much they invested, and through which platform they made this investment.

They will try to prevent corruption

Public officials and politicians in Russia declare their property in order to be transparent and to prevent corruption. In the new law prepared by the parliament, it was proposed to include crypto coins in this statement.

This law, approved by Vladimir Putin, will be implemented by 2021. Public officials in Russia will have to report their cryptocurrencies between January 1 and June 30, 2021.

According to CoinDesk’s report, this law will also cover the spouses and children of public personnel. In addition, political candidates will be expected to notify about crypto money investments.

Russia to start taxing cryptocurrencies

Politicians in Russia have drafted several proposals for cryptocurrencies this year. One of them was about how to tax cryptocurrencies.

In the first draft prepared for the cryptocurrency tax, it was recommended to make a notification for each crypto money investment exceeding 600 thousand rubles. It has been announced that citizens who do not declare their property can be sentenced up to three years in prison. Politicians made an amendment on 30 November and converted the prison sentence to a fine starting from 50 thousand rubles.



