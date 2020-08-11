Putin announced: First coronavirus vaccine registered

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the first vaccine developed against coronavirus was registered.

According to Putin’s statement, the Russian Ministry of Health has registered the coronavirus vaccine developed by the Gamaley Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. Russia thus became the first country to register the coronavirus vaccine.

At a meeting with government officials, Putin said, “As far as I know, this morning, the vaccine developed against the new type of coronavirus was registered for the first time in the world.”

Asking the Russian Minister of Health, Mihail Muraşko, to inform him about the vaccine, Putin said, “I still know that the vaccine is very effective and creates a stable immunity. I repeat: the vaccine has gone through all the necessary trials, ”he said.

Thanking those who worked on the first vaccine developed against coronavirus, Putin emphasized that this is a very important step for the world.

‘My daughter was vaccinated’

Stating that the vaccine creates recipient antibodies and cellular immunity, Putin said, “I know this very well, because one of my daughters had the vaccine. In a sense, we can say that my daughter also took part in the vaccine experiment ”.

Putin stated that after the vaccination, his daughter’s fever rose to 38 degrees, and that the next day, her fever was just under 37 degrees.

Putin said, “After the second injection, after the vaccination, the fever increased again a little, then everything disappeared. He feels good and his titres (antibodies) are high, ”he said.



