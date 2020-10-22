Putin: 5,000 killed in Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

Putin, who participated in the meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club held in Moscow through video conferencing, said that approximately 5,000 people died in the clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan on September 27. Aliyev announced that they took full control of the Azerbaijan-Iran border. Armenian, Azerbaijani prisoners of war “were trained by experts from Turkey,” released a video saying that.

When asked about the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Putin stated that Russia is at an equal distance from Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Noting that the clashes in the region started as a result of the serious crimes committed against the Armenian people in the past and that today the clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh are the most violent conflicts ever, Putin emphasized that there is no other country in the region that wants a solution as much as Russia.

Russia and Turkey in the South not coincide attitudes of the situation in the Caucasus and said that since the Moscow political solution to Putin, they worry their disagreement with Turkey, underlined that since the continuation of Ankara’s cooperation.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in a statement in the evening that the Azerbaijani-Iranian border was taken under complete control. Aliyev announced that the Armenian-controlled areas of the Azerbaijan-Iran border, with 20 villages and 1 town, were taken under complete control.

On the other hand, Armenian Public Radio and state television broadcasted the statements of an Azerbaijani prisoner of war who was being treated in one of the hospitals in Karabakh.

It is stated that the Azeri military in the video said they were trained by soldiers from Turkey.

Armenia also announced that another UAV belonging to Bayraktar company was dropped.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia declared that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict can be resolved peacefully within the framework of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Presidency.

Armenia said in a statement from the Foreign Ministry, the following expressions were used: “Today the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, rejecting the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Azerbaijan and Turkey’s stance, trying to present as if they approach the Armenian side made a statement manipulative. Based on our stance that constantly excludes the military solution of the conflict, we underline once again that the Nagorno-Karabakh problem can be solved in a completely peaceful manner within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Presidency, which is a format with international authority.

Since the beginning of the conflict, the Armenia and Karabakh front declared more than 800 troop losses. Azerbaijan, on the other hand, does not make an official statement regarding the military losses.



