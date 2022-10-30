“Put your knee on my neck”: Apologetic Kanye West regrets his George Floyd comments after his divorce from Adidas

Once the richest rapper in the world and a sought-after entrepreneur, Kanye West seems to have been blacklisted by everyone. Due to a number of Ye’s anti-Semitic comments, several of his high-ranking business partners, such as Balenciaga, MRC Entertainment and others, severed professional relations with him. However, the biggest blow to his empire was a quarrel with Adidas.

This was not the first dispute of the artist Donda. A couple of weeks ago, West appeared on the Drink Champs podcast and made several inaccurate statements about the death of George Floyd, blaming it on fentanyl, not Minneapolis police officers. In a recent paparazzi interview, seemingly right on the spot, Kanye West apologized for his comments about Floyd’s tragic demise.

Kanye West apologized for his earlier statement about the death of George Floyd

After the breakup between Kanye West and Adidas, paparazzi confronted the Power singer on Friday, October 28. In addition to his explanations regarding his anti-Semitic behavior, West even expressed regret over the false statements about the death of George Floyd.

“When I watch this video as a black man, it hurts my feelings. And I know that the police are attacking, and America is generally racist,” Ye said.

“So when I questioned the death of George Floyd, it hurt my people,” the Flashing Lights singer added.

He also linked the tragedy to his quarrel with Adidas. It seems that the rapper had certain epiphanies after a major sports brand broke off relations with him.

“I want to apologize. Because God has shown me through what Adidas is doing, through what the media is doing, I know what it feels like to have a knee in my neck right now,” West said.

The founder of Yeezy appealed to God and expressed his gratitude to him.

“Because how could the richest blacks be humiliated, except to force them not to become billionaires in front of everyone because of one comment,” the fugitive artist said.

It is reported that after several severed ties with numerous companies, Kanye’s net worth dropped from $2 billion to $500 million; enough to shed the billionaire label. Meanwhile, George Floyd’s family is also preparing for a $250 million lawsuit against Kanye West.

What do you think you think of E’s apology? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.