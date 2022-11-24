Pusha T Postponed The “It’s Almost Dry” Tour of The UK and Europe For 2023 Due to “Production Problems”

Pusha T has postponed the upcoming UK and European leg of his “It’s Almost Dry” tour due to “production issues”.

The rapper was due to bring his acclaimed 2022 album to the UK and Europe within the next month, with dates due to start in Zurich next week (November 30).

Dates in the UK were set for mid-December with a huge London show at Brixton Academy on December 19th.

Before the start of the tour, Irish promoter MCD Productions confirmed that the tour was being postponed, writing: “Pusha T tour has been postponed to 2023 due to production problems, as we want to show you the best show possible. Hold on to your tickets to find out the news about the rescheduled dates as soon as possible.”

Rescheduling dates have not been announced yet, but you can see the list of rescheduled concerts below.

NOVEMBER 2022

30 – Komplex, Zurich

DECEMBER 2022

1 – Backstage Werk, Munich

2 – Fabrique, Milan

4 – Le Trianon, Paris

6 – Vega, Copenhagen

7 – Huxleys Neue Welt, Berlin

8 – Live Music Hall, Cologne

12 – Paradiso, Amsterdam

14 – O2 Ritz, Manchester

15 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

18 – O2 Academy, Bristol

19 – Brixton Academy, London

21 – Academy, Dublin

In April Pusha T released his fourth studio album “It’s Almost Dry”. The album, which he calls the “rap album of the fucking year”, received an enthusiastic five-star rating from NME.

The review stated: “Pusha T has managed to raise his art to a new height, which indicates that the artist is not even close to ready. Despite being longer than “Daytona”, “It’s Almost Dry” has a laconic precision with Pusha’s lyricism, in particular, never left wanting.

Read the cover of NME Big Read with Pusha T about making “It’s Almost Dry”.

In 2022, Pusha T shared a couple of diss tracks aimed at McDonald’s. Back in March, the rapper shared a “Spicy Fish Diss Track” in collaboration with Arby’s, where Pusha targeted the chain’s Filet-o-Fish burger.

In a new track called “Rib Roast” Pusha T reunites with Arby’s to discredit their McDonald’s competitors by questioning the quality of their food and McRibs.