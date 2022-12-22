Pusha T on How Drake Insulted Him: “It lets me understand how deeply it hurt him”

Pusha T reflected on his feud with Drake in 2018, saying that the fact that the rapper condemned him “makes me realize how deeply it hurt him.”

The pair have been shooting at each other in their songs for a long time, but their beef reached a climax in 2018 when Pusha-T referred to allegations in “Infrared” that Drake used a ghostwriter named Quentin Miller. Then the rappers started short diss tracks.

Pusha then released “The Story Of Adidon,” accompanied by a photo of Drake with a black face and text that revealed the Canadian rapper had a secret child with former adult film star Sophie Brusso. In 2019, Pusha stated that Drake “made a whole career” on enmity.

When asked about the legacy of their problems in a new interview with XXL, Pusha said that, in his opinion, Drake is still “offended” by this episode, adding: “Every time I hear the subconscious in one of his songs, it just lets me know how deep. he was in pain.

“Because it’s been four years. And we’re still talking about it. He. I’m not. I’m cool. But every time it happens on a subconscious level, I’m like, “Yes.” It’s burning. It’s still burning. It lets me know. I love it.”

Elsewhere, Pusha T this week confirmed that he has left his post as president of G.O.O.D. Music, Kanye West’s label.

Pusha (real name Terrence Thornton) was appointed president of G.O.O.D. Music in 2015 was taken over by Che Pope. Having worked with the former Def Jam imprint for the past seven years, Thornton has been its president the longest (all three of his predecessors have remained in this position for three years). However, in the same interview with XXL, he made it clear that he was no longer associated with any projects or organizations related to West.

When asked by the publication whether he retained his post at G.O.O.D. Amid West’s current string of controversies, most of which are related to his anti-Semitic comments and Nazi apologists, Thornton bluntly replied: “No. No, no.” He further explained that he has a “50/50 venture with Def Jam” both for his personal efforts as an artist and for his own label, Heirwave Music Group (which he founded in 2020).

This came after Thornton publicly criticized West last month for his anti-Semitism, saying in an interview with the Los Angeles Times: “It definitely affected me. It’s disappointing. A black person in America has no place for bigotry or hate speech. So yes. It was very disappointing.”