PureView 9.3: Nokia postpones the arrival of its summit

The manufacturer HMD Global, which currently holds Nokia’s license for the launch of smartphones, is expected to confirm the postponement in the launch of a long-awaited device from the brand soon. This is Nokia 9.3 PureView, the company’s next top-of-the-line model.

Direct successor to the 2019 Nokia 9 PureView, the model had the ad speculated at least since August this year, when it appeared in leaks.

However, according to the @Nokia anew profile, which usually has privileged information on leaks from the manufacturer and claims to be sure of the postponement with more than one source, he now stayed for the first half of 2021 – still without a defined month.

HMD Global has not yet explained the reasons for the postponement, but it is speculated that the device should at least receive updates on the hardware and win components that will be featured next year, such as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 875 processor. The chip should be officially announced in December 2020 and appear on the first devices launched in the following months. The scheme of five rear cameras, highlight of the original PureView, should return with some news

According to @Nokia anew, the decision could impact the company and even Nokia 9.3 PureView itself. HMD Global does not perform well in sales for the year, despite a rare profit record in March 2020, and missing the Black Friday period and holiday season without a top-of-the-line can be impacting for the company’s finances brand. It is worth remembering that, a few months ago, the company returned to Brazil with intermediate and entry models.



