Pure Nostalgia: Monster Rancher Games Hit Switch and PC in December

Pure Nostalgia: The year 2021 marks the 25th anniversary of the Monster Rancher series, and to celebrate the occasion Koei Tecmo has announced that Monster Rancher 1+2 DX will be released in Japan for Switch and PC on December 9th.

For those who don’t know, Monster Rancher 1+2 DX brings the first two games in the franchise with some additions, including the Training Memo function and monsters present in editions that were released in other countries.

As a way to celebrate the occasion, a special package will also be offered in the land of the Rising Sun, containing the two games, the soundtrack of both games, a picture and other items that you can check in the image below:

All these details were disclosed in a special presentation, which you can check below:

Did you like the package? Are you a fan of the Monster Rancher series games? It is worth remembering that, so far, there is no forecast for this package to arrive on this side of the globe, so we need to wait a little longer.