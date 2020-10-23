Purchase of ARM by Nvidia worries Huawei

Chinese companies have expressed concern about the consequences of Nvidia’s acquisition of ARM. The negotiation valued at US $ 40 billion arouses the attention of competition in the Chinese market, which pressures the “State Administration for Market Regulation”, the body responsible for trade regulation.

A group made up of the most influential companies in the country – including Huawei – is demanding revisions to the regulatory body of this negotiation, be it the rejection of the negotiation, or the imposition of conditions to guarantee free negotiations with ARM and have access to the company’s technology.

The fear stems from the current trade tension between China and the United States. Nvidia, originating in California, may be forced to meet the demands of Donald Trump (or the next elected president) and cease sharing ARM (now a British company) technology with Chinese companies. Likewise, once the acquisition is completed, ARM will be under US jurisdiction, which may result in the use of the company’s technology being restricted.

On the other hand, and contrary to market analysts, Nvidia says that ARM technology will not be exclusive to the brand – at least not for commercial purposes – and announced that it will keep the licensing model open and neutral with existing customers, which include Chinese companies.

“I doubt that China would allow this (the negotiation) easily, considering that allowing Nvidia’s control over ARM could damage Huawei’s access to the British company’s chip design,” comments Bloomberg analyst Anthea Lai.

Movement still without effect

Contacted by Bloomberg, a Huawei representative declined to comment on the matter. The Chinese regulatory body also missed calls and attempts to contact. Nvidia, meanwhile, reiterated previous comments from CEO Jensen Huang, who expressed confidence that the deal will be approved.

Even if the licensing of the ARM processor model continues without interference from the turbulent relationship between the USA and China, it is likely that the next launches and innovations provided by the merger with Nvidia will not reach companies in China. It is too early to assume the consequences of this negotiation – which will last for about 18 months. Until then, the purchase will go through regulatory approval from the US, UK, European Union and China.



