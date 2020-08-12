Punishment to Apple! Million dollar payment at the door

Almost every day new news about Apple appears in the technology press. Of course, we cannot say that these are all positive news. Unfortunately, the latest news is negative. Apple was sued for violating PanOptis’s 4G LTE patents. Now the case has been concluded. Apple faces a new penalty.

Apple will pay $ 506 million fine

The lawsuit filed against Apple was decided by the federal court again. PanOptis company will receive 506.2 million dollars from Cupertino technology giant.

According to the lawsuit, Apple’s various products with cellular features such as iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch violated 7 patents related to LTE. Previously, the PanOptis front had wanted to sit down to negotiate with Apple. However, there was no positive response to this offer from the Apple front. The reason for this is that Apple is a giant company. Companies of this size often take the case to court rather than negotiate claims on patents.

Apple tried to postpone the case due to the coronavirus. however, the judge decided that the case should continue.

Apple made a statement regarding the decision and shared its plans to appeal the decision. The explanation is as follows:

“We thank the jury for their time. However, we were disappointed by the decision. We are planning to appeal. Such lawsuits of companies that have accumulated patents just to harass the industry only serve to hinder innovation and harm consumers ”

Given the appeal process and the amount of money given, the court fight is likely to continue for a while. It may be that Apple will try to reach an agreement to lower the payment amount.

If we look at the transition of PanOptis, we see that the company filed a lawsuit against Huawei for patent infringement. Later, Huawei paid $ 13.2 million to PanOptis to compromise.



