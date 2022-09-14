Punishment announced for mother in youth basketball brawl

A mother who told her daughter to hit an opposing player during a youth basketball match was forced to pay $9,000 in compensation to a teenage victim, TMZ Sports reports.

The incident was captured on video back in November 2021. Tyra Hunt told her daughter, whose father is former NBA player Corey Benjamin, to pursue an opponent. A 15-year-old boy struck a cruel crushing blow.

The victim’s mother contacted the Garden Grove Police Department to file charges. In December 2021, Hunt was charged with two offenses: complicity in the offense of a minor and battery.

Hunt faced up to one year in prison if convicted, but an Orange County Superior Court judge approved the divergence program under several conditions. In addition to the $9,000 payment, Hunt must offer a written apology to the victim, her parents and the two basketball teams involved. She also has to take anger management courses before returning to any of her daughter’s basketball games.

Benjamin, a former Chicago Bulls quarterback, has already apologized for his daughter’s behavior.

“To the girl my daughter hit during a youth basketball game, I sincerely apologize to you and pray for your complete healing both physically and emotionally,” he said.