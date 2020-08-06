Punished thousands of Chinese channels from YouTube!

The YouTube Community Guidelines continue to be effective and powerful. The popular video hosting channel that does not allow videos that contain political and malicious content pressed the button.

YouTube Community Rules push Chinese channels

Some of the Chinese channels that abuse people who target China due to the COVID-19 outbreak and react to US sanctions continue to share their thoughts through YouTube. Known for his reports for social media platforms, Graphika has revealed the digital war between YouTube and Chinese users.

In this report titled “Return of the (Spamouflage) Dragon: Pro Chinese Spam Network Tries Again”, it was mentioned that the punished users are trying to spread the political ideology prepared by China to the world. Graphika said that Chinese users are also effective on Facebook and Twitter.

YouTube announced that it has punished a total of 2596 channels from April to June, and these channels are not in good faith. The 15-year video hosting platform disabled 277 channels of political propaganda on behalf of China in the first quarter of this year.

It was stated that the penalized channels took advantage of the images published on the channels supporting China and used long texts in both Chinese and English. It was also said that basketball and TikTok videos were used to camouflage political operations organized by these channels.

Google stated that Russia and Iran, as well as China, are also very active on social media. YouTube unplugged 186 channels in April, 1312 in May, and 1098 in June.

Google and YouTube used the definition of “coordinated influence operations” for videos of Chinese channels that received punishment.



