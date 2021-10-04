Pulsefire Haste: Mouse Gains Integration With Nvidia Reflex

Pulsefire: In a press release last Thursday (30), HyperX announced that the Pulsefire Haste mouse has been certified as compatible with Nvidia Reflex technology for those who own an Nvidia G-Sync monitor.

“We are excited to ensure our mouse is compatible with NVIDIA Reflex technology in its new G-SYNC monitors. This will enable instant latency analysis, giving gamers complete confidence in their systems’ responsiveness,” said Jennifer Ishii, Manager HyperX mouse business concept. “We look forward to continuing to meet the constant demands of gamers of all skill levels, including those looking for a lightweight, cross-platform mouse designed to deliver the best gaming performance.”

Remember that with Nvidia Reflex, players can accurately measure the responsiveness of the entire gaming ecosystem in popular eSports game matches (Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone, Fortnite, Rainbow Six Siege, Valorant, etc.), which directly affects the time it takes for each mouse click to become an action on the monitor screen.