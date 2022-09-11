Published the top 25 according to the results of the AP poll for Week 3 with the new No. 1 team

The second week of the 2022 college football season is already over, and the Associated Press has already published a list of the top 25 players for the third week. And we have a new No. 1 team in the country.

Georgia regained the top spot in college football for the first time since beating Alabama last year. Alabama dropped to second place after winning only a victory over Texas and looked very little like the team that everyone thought it would be all season.

The rest of the top five remains unchanged: Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson occupy the third, fourth and fifth places, respectively. But huge losses from other major programs also played a role.

Here is the current ranking of the top 25 according to the Associated Press:

Georgia Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Clemson, Oklahoma, USA, Oklahoma State, Kentucky, Arkansas, Michigan State, BYUM, Miami, Utah, Tennessee, North Carolina State, Baylor, Florida, Wake Forest, Ole Miss, Texas, Pennsylvania, Pitt, Texas A&MO, Regon.

Notre Dame’s stunning loss to Marshall saw them drop from 8th place to 25th.

There were other notable upsets of the top 25 teams this week. Wisconsin dropped out of the top 25 after losing to Washington State, while Baylor and Pitt dropped in the rankings after losing to top 25 teams with lower rankings than them.

Yesterday there was one for history textbooks. It changed the whole landscape of the ranking.

Will there be other big changes in the rankings next week?