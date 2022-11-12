Public Image Ltd and The Clash guitarist Keith Leven has died at the age of 65.

The news was published by author and writer Adam Hammond, who announced that Levene died on Friday (November 11).

“It is with great sadness that I announce that my close friend and legendary Public Image Limited guitarist Keith Levene passed away on Friday, November 11,” Hammond wrote.

“There is no doubt that Keith was one of the most innovative, courageous and influential guitarists of all time.”

The tribute continued: “Keith was striving to create a new paradigm in music, and with volunteer collaborators John Lydon and Ja Wobble succeeded in this. His guitar playing for nine minutes of “Theme”, the first track on PiL’s first album, defined what alternative music should be.

“In addition to helping make PiL the most important band of its time, Keith also founded The Clash with Mick Jones and was a big influence on their early sound. A lot of what we listen to today owes a lot to Keith’s work, some of them are recognized, and most of them are not.”

Hammond concluded: “Our thoughts and love go out to his partner Kate, sister Jill and all of Keith’s family and friends. The world has become darker without his genius. Mine will be darker without my mate.

After touring with Yes in the early 1970s, Leven founded The Clash in 1976 with Mick Jones, famously convincing Joe Strummer to leave his band at the time – The 101ers – and join the band.

Leven then left The Clash before they started recording music, and together with John Lydon founded Public Image Ltd after the breakup of the Sex Pistols.

After leaving PiL in 1983, Leven tried his hand at solo material, producing and much more.

Among those paying tribute to Leven after it became known about his death, PiL bassist Ja Wobble.

See a number of tributes to the late guitarist below.

Andy Bell of Ride wrote: “Rest in peace, Keith Leven — guitar tone, similar to crushed diamonds fired at you from a high-pressure hose.”

Elsewhere, Anton Newcomb of The Brian Jonestown Massacre said that he owes Leven “a lot of his guitar style. he made it possible to be me.”