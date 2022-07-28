PUBL: Battlegrounds and newState Mobile Get Crossovers with Assassin’s Creed

Recently, there have been a lot of news and rumors about the Assassin’s Creed franchise from Ubisoft, including a potential new setting of the Aztec Empire, part of Assassin’s Creed Infinity, which takes place in Japan, and much more. Assassin’s Creed Infinity is a big game in the hub world that will appear in the franchise, but before that, fans know they are expecting Assassin’s Creed Rift, a small Basim game set in Baghdad. It seems that the release of this title has also been postponed for several months, that is, a little later, in 2023, but fans will most likely find out more at a future AC event in September.

However, before that, fans of Assassin’s Creed and some games in the genre of royal battle can get a little more information. While Ezio and Avor have already come to the incredibly popular Fortnite, it seems that PUBG: Battlegrounds and New State Mobile from Crafton are next in line. This summer, both games will get some crossover events.

The PUBG: Battlegrounds x Assassin’s Creed crossover will take place from August 17 to September 22. During this time, PUBG players will be able to earn themed cosmetic awards, which Crafton describes as two sets of costumes, two sets of skins for bags, a parachute. skin, emotion, amulet for weapons and two sets of graffiti. Fans will probably learn more details as the event gets closer, but there is one unique element to it. It looks like Templar Abstergo Industries’ cover is invading the PUBG Haven map. There will be thematic resources and props on the map, and Abstergo will take over one of the main assemblies. It will have a hidden Animus machine and a Leap of Faith ledge on the roof.

The Assassin’s Creed event from New State Mobile will take place almost simultaneously, starting from August 18 and ending on September 21. During this time, players will be able to get more than 30 unique Assassin’s Creed costumes, weapon skins, collaboration boxes and much more. In particular, Crafton reports that players will be able to earn Ezio skin, Shay skin, an upgraded SIG-MCX skin, two skins for vehicles and much more. In addition, players will receive daily login rewards and be able to unlock more by completing story missions. This is due to rumors that Templars and assassins are on Erangel and Three for one reason or another.

For fans of PUBG and New State Mobile, this event may give players the necessary dose of Assassin’s Creed, at least until Ubisoft shows more at the event in September. Fingers crossed that many of the fans’ hopes for Assassin’s Creed Rift come true.

It is reported that Assassin’s Creed Rift is in development.