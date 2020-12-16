PUBG’s Season 10 Released With New Map Haven

The new season of PUBG has been released with the new map Haven and special AI attack power Pillar. An extremely small map, Haven will provide a lot of conflict with its tall buildings in a tight space.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, known as PUBG, one of the most played survival games in the world, officially launched Season 10 for PC players. With the new season, the 1×1 map, which is a first for PUBG, was added to the game in Haven. Established in a much smaller area than other maps, Haven will offer players more combat opportunities in small areas thanks to its tall buildings.

The Haven, PUBG’s map built around a city of tall buildings, will cover 32 players in total. A lore story was shared with this new map for the new season.

“Pillar” powers with artificial intelligence equipped with high weapon power are coming

With the 10th season of PUBG, enemies with artificial intelligence known as “Pillar” come to the game. These special military forces will protect high-level loot on the map. These forces will also attack players trying to survive with high powered weapons, including a Tactical Truck equipped with high powered weapons. It should also be noted that the Pillar forces have a spotlight helicopter traveling with the spotlight to hunt survivors.

Emergency Parachute is activated to jump from high buildings of Haven

With the new season of PUBG, players get many new features. One of them is the Emergency Parachute. Players can try to gain an advantage by strategically jumping off the tall buildings of Haven.

There is a mysterious company in the lore story of PUBG Season 10

Players will see Tythonic Industries, the mysterious biotech company, in the new season of PUBG. If you are curious about this mysterious company, you can reach their web pages by clicking here.

Survivor Pass came with the new season

With its 10th season, PUBG offered many new features to players, including the map. Besides these features, Survivor Pass: Breakthrouth has also arrived. With the Survivor Pass, which also includes the necessary apparatus to fight in the brutal streets of Haven, there are also new looks inspired by the story of the game’s lore and the new enemy. Let us remind you that the Survivor Pass has 100 levels in total.

Season 10, which is currently active for PC, will be active tomorrow, December 17, for console players. So did you guys like the new season and the Haven map? You can share your thoughts with us in the comments section.



