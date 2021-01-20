PUBG will win new games for PC and mobile devices

Kim Chang-Han, the CEO of Krafton (company that owns PUBG Studio) ended up revealing in an interview with Bloomberg that there are multiple new PUBG projects currently under development!

His plans are to launch new PUBG-related titles throughout 2021 and 2022 in order to diversify his successful products. With that, the game planned for this year should be a new battle royale mobile located in the same universe as PUBG, while 2022 will bring another game related to the franchise for computers and consoles.

Remember that we still have a third project called The Callisto Protocol, which was revealed during the 2020 Game Awards and which is also part of the same universe! The latter is being developed by Striking Distance, which is also owned by Krafton.

What would you like to see in the future of the franchise? Are you excited for any of these games? Tell us in the comments below!