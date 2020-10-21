PUBG will get 60 fps update on PS4 Pro

Tencent launched this Tuesday, the 20th, the 9.1 update for PUBG, temporarily exclusive to the game’s public test servers.

According to the developer, the patch will increase the frame rate per second to 60 fps on the PS4 Pro and Xbox Series X, with players lowering the resolution to Full HD (1080p).

Update 9.1 of PUBG should spend a few days on public test servers and, if the feedback is positive, updates should be released to all players within the next week. As for the final version of the patch, it is also expected to arrive at Google Stadia.

Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.



