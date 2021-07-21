PUBG to Win Animated Series With Netflix’s Castlevania Showrunner

PUBG: KRAFTON announced this Tuesday (20) that PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS will be getting an animated series soon. The project will be handled by Adi Shankar, who is working on a TV adaptation of Assassin’s Creed and is showrunner and executive producer of the Castlevania animation, which launched in 2017 and is currently in season 4 on Netflix.

“In addition to the continued development of new and engaging game content, our partnership with Adi Shankar represents a step in our broader strategy to expand the PUBG Universe into a multimedia franchise,” said CH Kim, CEO of KRAFTON, in a statement.

The executive said Shakar’s creative vision and knowledge of the geek universe and pop culture will take the franchise “to a new level”. Kim also explained that new details about the animated series will be released in the coming months.

“As a player, I’ve been competing on the battlefields since launching PUBG in 2017. I’m grateful to KRAFTON for the trust they’ve placed in me to execute my vision as a filmmaker and I’m excited to embark on this journey together,” said Shankar.

The film producer also explained that the project represents another step towards repairing the “burnt out bridge between the game industry and Hollywood”.

Other projects

KRAFTON has been playing several other multimedia projects recently. Last month, she released the short film Groud Zero, starring Don Lee (Train to Busan) and the documentary series Mysteries Unknown: Birth of the Battlegrounds. The productions are available on the game’s official YouTube channel.

The company is also investing in art companies like Hidden Sequence, a Korean theater company, and other intellectual properties like Project Windless, a new game based on a fantasy novel.

So, are you excited to watch the animated series from PUBG? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!