PUBG Sues Free Fire For Plagiarism And Accuses Apple And Google For Offering It In Their Stores

PUBG: The creators of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds launch a new accusation against those responsible for the famous mobile battle royale. After the media litigation between Epic Games and Apple over Fortnite (whose latest movement was a surprise in the face of a resolution that did not convince anyone), it seems that a new legal mess is now coming between two other giants of the video game industry such as Krafton , responsible for PUBG, and Garena, creators of the Free Fire mobile phenomenon, with the concept of battle royale in between. So much so, that the company Krafton has filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court through the Central District of California against Garena for alleged plagiarism of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds by Free Fire, also splashing Apple and Google.

New litigation in the video game industry

This is how the TechCrunch medium collects it, sharing all the information that has been made public so far about what seems like a new legal dispute between large companies in the industry. So much so, that Krafton accuses Garena of copyright infringement, arguing that most of the aspects that make up Free Fire are taken directly from PUBG. Garena’s reaction has not been long in coming, assuring that said claim “is unfounded” in any way.

But it is also that the matter has affected two other companies in the sector such as Apple and Google, all for allowing the download of Free Fire in their digital stores. From Krafton it is argued that Free Fire was originally called Free Fire: Battlegrounds, in clear reference to PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds or PUBG, an application that according to them should not have been offered in both stores due to clear plagiarism.

The accusation also extends to Free Fire MAX, an evolved version of the original concept of Free Fire that reached the App Store and Google Play in September of last year and that, according to Krafton, should never have been launched because it is a plagiarism of many features of PUBG, taking advantage and earning “hundreds of millions of dollars” for concepts that claim to be their own and that both Apple and Google would have taken advantage of obtaining illicit benefits.

Already in December of last year Krafton requested Apple and Google (including YouTube) to remove content related to Free Fire and Free Fire MAX, a request ignored by both companies. We will see how this new judicial clash of large video game companies evolves over the coming weeks or months.