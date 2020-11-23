PUBG receives a new patch entitled to offroad motorcycles

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds received a lot of cool news in its latest update! With the PUBG patch 9.2, in addition to the traditional weapon balancing, players will also be able to enjoy the unprecedented offroad bikes and, of course, they will still be able to shoot while driving the game’s vehicles!

You can find the bikes on virtually every map in the game, as only Karakin missed the party. They are very good to maneuver, but they only house a single player who can get from one corner of the map to the other in a few minutes thanks to their high speed.

As they manage to make very sharp turns, these bikes are a great option to participate in shootings on the road, especially now that the pistols have received a large buff of damage in head shots! Just remember that, among all vehicles in the game, boats are the only ones that do not allow you to shoot and pilot at the same time.

If you want to check out the news, they are all available right now on your computer, and will arrive on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on November 26. What did you think of patch 9.2? Comment below!



