PUBG: New State is now available for cell phones; see trailer

Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds won today, November 11th, a new option to play on mobile devices. PUBG: New State is developed by PUBG Studios and brings a futuristic version of the precursor battle royale of the genre. The game can be downloaded for free on Android and iOS devices. To celebrate the arrival of the title, publisher Krafton has released a trailer to showcase the new title.

“PUBG: New State has been, and will continue to be, a work done with love by the team at PUBG Studios, and we couldn’t be more grateful to our fans around the world who have consistently shown their enthusiasm and support for the game since ours. announcement,” commented Minkyu Park, executive producer of the game.

He adds: “By delivering the experience of a next-generation mobile battle royale game previously seen only on PCs and consoles, we are confident that we will meet the high expectations of our players and are committed to ensuring it will be the best experience ever. of mobile games in the coming years.”

The game has a futuristic feel, set in the year 2051 and adding new mechanics for players used to PUBG. In New State you can customize your weapons, buy drones and access an unprecedented system for recruiting players.

The game arrives celebrating its launch with an event called “Play with Friends”. Whoever participates between November 15th and 21st will have a chance to win the #NewStateStyle emote and a Chicken Medal, which serves as in-game currency to purchase items.