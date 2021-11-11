PUBG New State: How To Download On Android And iOS

PUBG New State: The new battle royale from the creators of PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds, PUBG Studios arrives this November 11. We tell you everything about the title. PUBG: New State is one of the great novelties of this final stretch of the year in the universe of battle royale. PUBG Studios, authors of PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds, publish this Thursday, November 11, this new title where 100 players will fight with all kinds of weapons and strategies until only one group remains standing. If you plan to get it (it is free-to-play; free with integrated purchases), take note to know how to download it depending on your device.

How to download PUBG: New State on iOS and Android

To download PUBG: New State, the first thing you should know is that you need an Android 60 or higher device with at least 2 GB of RAM and that has a 64-bit processor; it does not work on Android with 32 bit. On iOS, on the other hand, the game requires iOS 13.0 or higher, not previous versions. It will be possible to play in many languages, including Spanish. It will not be necessary to play in English if you do not want to.

PUBG: New State, developed by Krafton Inc, will take us to the year 2051, a place set in a much more advanced and futuristic time than that of the original video game. In addition, a new map known as Troi is included, where mobility and action will be more frantic thanks to the use of all kinds of vehicles, shields, drones, etc. Technology is the order of the day. We can also customize weapons. According to the development team, this new installment “marks the beginning of a new era for the franchise.”