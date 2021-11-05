PUBG Mobile Will Feature Characters From The LoL Series

PUBG Mobile: In a press release, it was announced that PUBG Mobile will partner with Arcane (the League of Legends series) to add several elements from Riot Games’ game-derived product in this month’s update (1.7, which arrives on the day November 16).

According to the information released, PUBG Mobile will receive characters, items and scenarios coming directly from Arcane. If you’re curious to see a little bit of this crossover, check out a trailer below:

“We are very excited to be partnering with Riot Games to celebrate the first League of Legends animated series. Runeterra is one of the most beloved universes in the gaming world and to be able to bring that magic to PUBG Mobile. Update from Version 1.7, including completely new gameplay features that we’ve never experienced before and we can’t wait to show you more,” commented Vincent Wang, head of publishing for PUBG Mobile.