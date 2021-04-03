PUBG MOBILE turns 3 with content from Godzilla Vs. Kong

PUBG Mobile celebrates its third anniversary with a Godzilla Vs. Kong themed event. The action is a partnership with Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures for the release of the film to be released in Brazil on April 8.

The most famous movie titans will invade the battlefield of the battle royale mobile. Players will be able to interact with monsters in a new special mode and unlock exclusive collectible items. However, no further details have yet been revealed of what the mode will be like and what items will be available.

Still on the anniversary celebrations, the game also won an exclusive song by musician MC Maha. It is a rap full of references to the game, including languages ​​used by its players, such as “Zé Matinhos”, who are those players who usually hide in the vegetation to carry out sneak attacks.

And PUBG Mobile has a lot to celebrate. Recently, the game reached 1 billion downloads, becoming one of the most downloaded games in history.