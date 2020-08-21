PUBG Mobile to Organize a Large Live Broadcast Event

PUBG Mobile has announced that it will host a massive live streaming event called New Age on August 24. While the content of the event is unknown, major innovations are expected to be announced.

PUBG Mobile, one of the most popular battle royale games in the mobile world, made a new statement on its official Twitter account and announced that it will organize a live broadcast event called New Era (New Age) on August 24.

PUBG Mobile or Tencent did not make any explanation as to what we should expect from the event, but the selection of an ambitious name like ‘New Age’ for the event raises expectations for the event.

Among the innovations expected to be announced at PUBG Mobile’s New Era event are the Erangel 2.0 map, renewed user interface, Ultra HD graphics support, multiple location markings on the map. However, there is no information about whether any of these will come.

According to the announcement, the event will be broadcast live on YouTube and Facebook on August 24. The starting time of the event was announced as 16:30. You can access PUBG Mobile’s YouTube page here.



