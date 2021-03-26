PUBG Mobile reaches 1 billion downloads

PUBG Mobile has proved to be more and more liked by the public, and the numbers prove it. In a message posted on Twitter, the game’s producer celebrated the 1 billion download mark and thanked fans for their support.

“Players, it’s our turn to level up. PUBG Mobile has just reached the mark of 1 billion downloads around the globe. Stay tuned for a surprising novelty, ”says the message.

Who also sent a message to the players was C.H. Kim, executive director of Krafton and PUBG Studio. At the time, he thanked the players and asked them to remain attentive as “the game evolves”.

Players, it's our turn to level up! 😏🏆 PUBG MOBILE just hit 1 billion downloads worldwide! 🌎 Stay tuned for an awesome new update 🙌 #pubgm1Billion pic.twitter.com/0XotZfblqM — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) March 22, 2021

