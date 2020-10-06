PUBG Mobile Payload 2.0 update is coming!

“When will PUBG Mobile Payload 2.0 update arrive?” Millions of people are looking for the answer to the question. A post made on PUBG’s Twitter account did not answer this question.

However, this did not prevent some reliable sources from providing a clear date. The first version of the mode called Payload met with the players in October of last year. Unfortunately, this very popular mode was removed from the game for unexplained reasons.

When will PUBG Mobile Payload 2.0 update arrive?

In this mode, both heavy weapons and helicopters can be used. Let us say that weapons such as rocket launcher M3E1-A, MGL, bomb launcher named M79, laser guided missile named AT4-A, four-barreled M202 rocket launcher and RPG-7 will accompany the players.

Also, as we know from Apex Legends, you will be able to revive your dead teammates in the game option Payload 2.0. This feature is also available in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Thanks to the second version, players will have new armored vehicles and will be able to take advantage of unmanned aerial vehicles. In addition, the radar system was added to the game. This radar can be carried and work anywhere.

Thus, transportation vehicles such as cars, helicopters and boats will not go unnoticed by any player. Weapons can be used on the renewed vehicles. It was announced that the map prepared for Payload 2.0 was inspired by the map prepared for Erangel 2.0.

Finally, let’s also note that there will be some new buildings with a large amount of loot in this mode. Trusted sources announced the release date of this update as October 10, 2020. If you wish, let’s not extend the word further and leave you with the promotional video of this mode. Have a good time.



